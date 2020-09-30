ZEON Network Achieves Market Cap of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.