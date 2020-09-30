Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.84

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.84 and last traded at $165.56, with a volume of 22848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,524,068. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

