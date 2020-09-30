Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ZLIOY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

