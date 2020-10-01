-$0.06 EPS Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CDNA traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 38,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,933 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

