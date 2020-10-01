$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.22. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,822. The stock has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

