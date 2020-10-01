$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Mallinckrodt posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

