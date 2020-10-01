$1.38 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.68. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $163.49. 8,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

