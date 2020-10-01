111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of YI stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.25. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.55 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 1,012,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

