1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) vs. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Head to Head Analysis

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Redfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Redfin $779.80 million 6.60 -$80.81 million ($0.88) -58.75

1847 Goedeker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1847 Goedeker and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redfin 4 6 8 0 2.22

1847 Goedeker currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Redfin has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.11%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Redfin -7.73% -20.93% -10.84%

Summary

1847 Goedeker beats Redfin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

