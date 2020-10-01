1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Piper Sandler

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FCCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.