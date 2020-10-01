1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of FCCY opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

