$2.64 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.50. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $183.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

