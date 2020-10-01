$2.64 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.50. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CASY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $183.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
