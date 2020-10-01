21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNET. UBS Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
