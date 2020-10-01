21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several other reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.16 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after buying an additional 914,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,612,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336,891 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

