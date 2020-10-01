Aave Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 21% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $765.94 million and approximately $113.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX, Alterdice, Gate.io, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.