Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WZZAF. HSBC raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

