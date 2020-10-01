Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZAF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. Adyen has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

