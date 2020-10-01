Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, estimates for 2020 have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock. The company has been banking on exceptional Infrastructure Solutions performance, and a strong cost-and-cash management across the business. Notably, its flagship Insituform North America business generated strong revenues, new orders and a backlog in second-quarter 2020, driven by its leading market position, and strength and stability of the municipal water and wastewater markets. That said, Energy Services outlook remains choppy due to the ongoing price concessions with key customers.”

AEGN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Aegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $14.13 on Monday. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aegion by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aegion by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Aegion during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

