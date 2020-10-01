Aeon Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $1,995.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.01001078 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

