Aeryus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Aeryus has a total market cap of $125,063.87 and $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00078889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042178 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.