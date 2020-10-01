AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFCJF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. AFC Ajax has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
