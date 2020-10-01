AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFCJF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. AFC Ajax has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

AFC Ajax Company Profile

AFC Ajax NV operates a soccer club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates soccer stadium and youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

