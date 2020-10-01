Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Agilysys by 1,400.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.