Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Agilysys stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Agilysys by 1,400.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
