Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

AGIO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. 8,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,562. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

