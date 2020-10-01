Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $305.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. It is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions. Also, it is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Air Products has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas and EMEA. Lower industrial activities due to coronavirus-induced disruptions are hurting volumes. The company is also exposed to headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Higher maintenance costs are also likely to hurt margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. High debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.74. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

