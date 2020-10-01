AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.81. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 210 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

