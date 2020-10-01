Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKBA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,605,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

