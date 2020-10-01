Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air Group is being aided by better ticket sales as air-travel demand, specially on the leisure front, picks up. Owing to this tailwind, the carrier's August cash burn of roughly $80 million was lower than the July reading. We are also positive on the carrier's decision to launch routes to take advantage of the improving leisure travel-demand scenario. Low fuel costs represent a further upside for the carrier. This is because fuel expenses comprise a major chunk of an airline's expenditures. Notably, fuel prices declined 19.5% in the first half of 2020. Measures to promote passenger safety are also encouraging and might attract traffic despite the current turbulence. However, passenger revenues are way below the year-ago levels. Consequently, shares have depreciated 27.3% since March. “

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $36.63 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 515,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

