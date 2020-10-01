Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.55.

