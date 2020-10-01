AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $193,033.65

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $193,033.65 and approximately $313.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040658 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000133 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

