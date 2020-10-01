Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.89

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$56.89 and last traded at C$56.51, with a volume of 38402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.8917808 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$276,965.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$882,435.45. Also, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,396. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.