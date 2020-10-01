Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amarin by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 1,511,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 531,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 393,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

