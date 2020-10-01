Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,190.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,208.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,689.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,431.71.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

