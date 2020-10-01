Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,650.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,394.21.

AMZN stock opened at $3,148.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,689.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

