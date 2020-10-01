Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3,800.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,431.71.

AMZN opened at $3,202.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,208.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,689.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

