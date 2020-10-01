AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $355.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.33. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

