Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 32,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,878. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

