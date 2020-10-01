Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.15. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,059,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.50. 152,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,609. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $171.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

