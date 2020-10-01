Analysts Set Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target at $27.25

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 1,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

