Analysts Set Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $88.20

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,587,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,913 shares of company stock valued at $200,058,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 587.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 296,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,108.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $107.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

