Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $75.20

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $918.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.32 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.