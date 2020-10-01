Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $55.80

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

