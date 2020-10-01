Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $20.20

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,918. The company has a market cap of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

