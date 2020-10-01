Analysts Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target at $18.17

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

