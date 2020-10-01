Analysts Set Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $256.77

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.77.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average is $193.12. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,768,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,298. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.