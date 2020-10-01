Analysts Set Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $231.20

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.30 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,998. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

