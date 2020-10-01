Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Target Price at $31.59

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.59.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. 4,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,708. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -445.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.