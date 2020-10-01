Analyzing ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and Delphax Technologies (NASDAQ:DLPX)

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ExOne and Delphax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32% Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A

55.2% of ExOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of ExOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ExOne has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExOne and Delphax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExOne $53.28 million 4.27 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -12.91 Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delphax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ExOne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ExOne and Delphax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExOne 0 1 2 0 2.67 Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExOne currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given ExOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExOne is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Summary

ExOne beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers and other end-market through a network of ExOne adoption centers and production service centers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

