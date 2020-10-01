Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Dawson James restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.55 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $273.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

