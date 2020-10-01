Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.91 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

