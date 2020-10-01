Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.86 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

